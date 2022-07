*** UPDATE ***

Ameren Missouri and several other utilities worked to determine what has caused a (Monday) morning’s power outage in California, Tipton and Clarksburg. Heavy rain and winds blew through the area late morning. California was without power and phones aren’t working either.

About 295 Ameren customers in California and Tipton were without power. The outage began at about 10 am. Power was back on by the noon hour.

————–