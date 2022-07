How would you like to be out roofing houses in this heat? George Bacon is running against State Rep. Rudy Veit in the 59th district GOP primary. Bacon, who once lived in Texas, says those immigrants end up being part of the workforce .. legal or not …

Bacon says he would have voted against the increase in Missouri’s gas tax, especially in light of today’s inflation.

The primary August 2nd will decide the race.