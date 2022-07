New information:

A bus crash in southern Cole County sends a dozen victims to the hospital. The bus ran off Highway 54 near Hickory Hill around 2:30 this morning after the driver, a Boonville man, fell asleep. The bus hit a house and ended up in a farm field. 12 – people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were all from Jefferson City and Russellville returning from a church group trip.