Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …

Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the increase fully kicks in by 2025. Veit also defends Mo-Dot’s use of some of that funding for salaries, saying the agency has lost close to 20 – percent of their staff to the private sector.