What’s behind the new virus cases?

New Covid cases are growing every week across Mid – Missouri. KWOS’ Dr. Randy Tobler says this latest strain is pretty contagious …

He adds you might to avoid big crowds if you feel at risk. Tobler adds there are plenty of drugs they’re now using to fight the current Omicron variant.

