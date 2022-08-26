7,000 to 8,000 rodeo fans expected in Ashland tonight and Saturday

Rodeo enthusiasts from across rural Missouri will travel to Ashland for the popular Cattlemen Days rodeo, which is tonight (Friday) and tomorrow evening.

The event has been an Ashland tradition for 49 years, dating to 1973.

Safety is the rodeo’s top priority. Rodeo committee chairman Bruce Glascock is urging you to stay off the fence during rodeo performances.

“We’ve had problems with kids on the fence and their arms and legs hanging through. And it’s just kind of a liability issue,” Glascock says.

One warning will be issued if you’re on the fence during a performance, and there will not be a second warning. Ashland Police and rodeo officials will remove you from the arena.

Glascock tells 939 the Eagle that the event funds numerous Ashland-area programs.

“Well it’s supported all (of) the youth programs that the Optimists are involved in. Soccer, baseball, boy scouts, girl scouts, over the years. So it’s a big fundraiser for us,” says Glascock.

Tickets are $15 at the gate, while children ages 6-11 are $10. Children five and under are free.

The Cattlemen Days rodeo parade is Saturday afternoon at 2 at the Ashland Optimist building. Rodeo fans describe it as the greatest sport on dirt.