(AUDIO): RE/MAX Boone Realty chief executive officer Elizabeth Mendenhall appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

The average price of a home sold in Boone County was $327,000 in July. That number is up well more than $100,000 in the past five years. RE/MAX Boone Realty chief executive officer Elizabeth Mendenhall joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” She says the July numbers are very important, because the Columbia community revolves around the school calendar. She says the increasing costs can be attributed to supply and demand, along with what she calls peak millennials who have good-paying jobs at fast-growing companies in Columbia. Mendenhall notes they need homes: