Jim Schulte is one of three GOP candidates who want to be Callaway County’s next State Rep. Schulte, who’s a former State Trooper and National Guardsman, thinks Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act will rightly keep cops from enforcing federal gun laws …

Steve Myers is Fulton’s former Police Chief. He feels the SAPA law could stand some ‘tweaking’ …

Shannon Graziano is the third Republican candidate in the 49th District primary. The winner meets Democrat Jessica Slisz.