One Mid – Missouri legislator is taking a wait and see approach to cutting Missourians’ income taxes in the just – called special session. Cole County’s Rudy Veit knows the Governor is serious in his call to increase the income tax deduction $2000 for a single person and $4000 for married couples …

The state has a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9- billion. Parson says some of that money should go back to taxpayers.