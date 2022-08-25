Columbia’s mayor to introduce Missouri’s governor at special session stop

Missouri’s governor will be in Columbia this (Thursday) morning to meet with community leaders, farmers and ranchers about the upcoming special session.

GOP Governor Mike Parson will speak at 9 am at Clary-Shy park, which is near the ARC on West Ash.

The governor tells Capitol reporters that his plan provides the largest tax cut in state history and provides Missouri agriculture with the support it needs.

“A single bill combining ag tax credits and income tax cuts will be introduced and originate in the Missouri Senate where we hope for speedy passage to the House,” Parson says.

Missouri’s commodity groups back Parson’s special session call. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) describes the governor’s call as fiscally irresponsible.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will introduce the governor this morning at Clary-Shy park.

Missouri farmers, state lawmakers and area residents are expected to join the governor at the park. Parson told Capitol reporters earlier this week that it was difficult for him to veto the farm bill this summer, but says he had to because it only provided two-year tax credit extensions.

“It was a bad deal. Special interests were involved in a bill they had no business being involved with. And our farm families and agricultural businesses were caught in the middle,” Parson says.

Governor Parson is insisting on a six-year extension for farm tax credits.

State lawmakers will return to Jefferson City for the special session on September 6.