Columbia’s True North envisions a community free from domestic and sexual violence

Volunteers answer phones outside Zimmer’s KCMQ studio during Friday’s Radiothon to benefit True North (August 26, 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Zimmer’s first radiothon to benefit Columbia’s True North is underway on our sister station KCMQ (FM 96.7).

The radiothon’s aim is to help True North continue to provide a safe space for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. True North received more than 4,500 calls for service in 2021. True North envisions a community free from domestic and sexual violence, where healthy relationships thrive.

Columbia’s True North started as “The Shelter” in the 1970s, when Mizzou students created a volunteer organization to assist rape survivors.

KCMQ’s radiothon continues until 6 pm.

