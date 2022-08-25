Connecting rural and urban Missouri is a priority for former Columbia mayor Treece in new role

A former Columbia mayor says he is honored to continue his service, now that he’s been appointed to the six-member state Highways and Transportation Commission.

Former Mayor Brian Treece tells 939 the Eagle that the commission has a statewide mission.

“To have the opportunity to continue serving on the state highway and transportation commission is important and critical at this time as we continue to make those investments not just here in Columbia but across the state of Missouri,” Treece says.

He served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 until this spring. He’ll need to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate, and GOP Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) tells 939 the Eagle that he’ll be sponsoring Mr. Treece’s nomination.

Former Mayor Treece says the transportation issue links Missouri farmers and urban residents.

“And there more we can do to connect rural Missouri with urban Missouri and that I-70 corridor to move products to manufacturing and manufacturing products to export makes us all stronger,” says Treece.

His nomination could go before the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee during the September special session.