It’s federal prison time for a Jefferson City woman who admits to throwing Molotov cocktail fire bombs into two homes. 48 – year old Iasha Cannady pleaded guilty in December. She was accused of using the bombs to set fire to two homes on Lafayette Street and Water Street in the summer of 2020. She told investigators she did it after her daughter was in a fight at Capital Mall. Cannady faces 12 years behind bars and will not be eligible for parole.