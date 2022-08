GOP nominee for Missouri Congressional seat still has some concerns

Mark Alford spent plenty on gas driving around Missouri as he stumped to be the next congressman from the 4th District. He puts the blame for high gas prices squarely on the White House …

Alford won the GOP nomination for Vicky Hartzler’s old seat in Congress. He meets a Democrat and a Libertarian in November. Alford was a long time t-v news anchor in Kansas City.