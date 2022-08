Kevin Kelly is back for another season of high school football on KWOS. Listen to coverage of the Jefferson City Jays, Capital City Cavaliers, Helias Crusaders and Blair Oaks Falcons all this season.

2022 KWOS High School Football Broadcast Schedule

8/26/22 Capital City vs Warrensburg 6:30 pm

9/02/22 Jefferson City vs Hannibal 6:30 pm

9/09/22 Helias vs Columbia Battle 6:30 pm

9/16/22 Helias vs St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 6:30 pm

9/23/22 Jefferson City vs Capital City 6:30 pm

09/30/22 Helias vs Capital City 6:30 pm

10/07/22 Jefferson City vs Helias 6:30 pm

10/14/22 Blair Oaks vs Hallsville 6:30 pm

10/21/22 Jefferson City vs Moberly 6:30 pm

10/28/22 First Round of Playoffs 6:30 pm