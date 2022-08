Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer faces a challenge to hang onto his US House seat.

Vicky Hartzler’s Congressional seat is up for grabs as she runs for US Senate.

Both Mid Missouri Senator Mike Bernskoetter and State Rep Ruby Veit are on the ballot.

Several candidates want to be Callaway County’s next State Rep. Travis Fitzwater is running for the State Senate.

Cole County Circuit Clerk Dawnel Davidson is challenged by Mark Eichholz.