Man jailed without bond, after allegedly exposing himself multiple times in Columbia

23-year-old James Weaver of Moberly is charged with four felonies and is jailed without bond (August 26, 2022 photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

A Boone County judge has denied bond for a Moberly man accused of exposing himself to three juvenile victims on Thursday afternoon in Columbia.

23-year-old James Robert Weaver of Moberly is jailed without bond, charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors. The felonies are enticement or attempted enticement of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child and two counts of harassment.

Columbia Police say the alleged incidents happened on Park DeVille drive, Bethel street and South Providence road.

Moberly Police arrested Weaver in Randolph County. The investigation continues.

