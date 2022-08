A few more Missouri prisons could soon end up with air conditioning, but one of Mid – Missouri’s oldest prisons won’t be among them. Only seven of the state’s 18 – prisons have even partial air conditioning. The capital improvements plan would install a/c at five correctional centers. The Moberly Correctional Center and the Fulton Reception Center are on the list. The Algoa Correctional Center near Jefferson City won’t be getting a/c. That prison has been in operation since the 1930’s.