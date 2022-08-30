Murder suspect to be arraigned Tuesday in Fayette; counselors assisting CMU students

A Fayette man charged with killing a Central Methodist University football player will be arraigned this (Tuesday) morning in Howard County.

23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor is charged with first degree murder for Thursday’s death of CMU senior offensive lineman Torrance Evans. Taylor, who’s jailed without bond, will be arraigned at 9 am before Judge Mason Gebhardt.

Our news partner ABC-17 News reports counselors are on-campus again this week to help students with the grieving process. CMU students held a fundraiser at Saturday’s football game to raise money for Mr. Evans’ funeral expenses.