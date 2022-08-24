New restaurant on Columbia’s busy East Green Meadows close to opening

Columbia-area residents will soon have another dining option along busy East Green Meadows, when the popular Tacos 4 Life restaurant opens. Crews are finishing construction on the new 4,200 square feet restaurant, which is near Dunkin Donuts.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion, when Tacos 4 Life opens.

Tacos 4 Life is now taking applications on its website, which says the restaurant is coming soon. The new restaurant building still needs window work.

Tacos 4 Life will have a drive-through, a covered patio and four bicycle spaces. It will also have 23 parking spaces.

Tacos 4 Life says they’re excited to be part of the Columbia community, and that they’ll continue to raise meals for needy children.

Tacos for Life’s current lone Missouri location is in O’Fallon.