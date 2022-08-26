Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident

Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville.

A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One victim was killed, while Tagan and another victim were seriously injured in the high-profile Moniteau County case. Tagan is still recovering from spinal and other injuries.

Tomorrow’s fundraiser begins at 5 at Centertown’s Apple Creek farm, and all proceeds will support medical expenses for Tagan. There will also be a cornhole tournament at 1:30 tomorrow, along with live music.

Moniteau County Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner has scheduled a four-day November jury trial for Bondurant. It will begin on November 7 in California.

Defense attorney Justin Carver has requested a change of venue. That request is still before Judge Hamner.