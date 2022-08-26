Listen to KWOS Live
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident

19-year-old Ethan Bondurant is charged in Moniteau County with first degree murder and eight other felonies (February 2022 file photo courtesy of Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley)

Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville.

A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One victim was killed, while Tagan and another victim were seriously injured in the high-profile Moniteau County case. Tagan is still recovering from spinal and other injuries.

Tomorrow’s fundraiser begins at 5 at Centertown’s Apple Creek farm, and all proceeds will support medical expenses for Tagan. There will also be a cornhole tournament at 1:30 tomorrow, along with live music.

Moniteau County Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner has scheduled a four-day November jury trial for Bondurant. It will begin on November 7 in California.

Defense attorney Justin Carver has requested a change of venue. That request is still before Judge Hamner.

