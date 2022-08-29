Schnucks Express opens near Broadway and Providence in Columbia

Schnucks executives say the new Schnucks Express that’s connected to the popular EatWell on Columbia’s South Providence offers traditional grocery items.

The express, which opened last week, occupies 11,000 of the 42,000 square feet building.

St. Louis-based Schnucks says feedback from Columbia shoppers shows while they want natural and organic offerings, they also want the convenience of conventional grocery items such as bread, soda, potato chips and candy.

Schnucks describes the Eatwell/Schnucks Express location as a neighborhood store “where the pleasure of food and the promise of health come together for a balanced lifestyle.”

Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon tells 939 the Eagle that they have 95 employees at that location and are always looking for teammates.

The supermarket chain opened a new 48,000 square foot store on Columbia’s Clark lane in March. Schnucks has had a presence in Columbia since 1970.