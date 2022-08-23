The Biggest Tiger Tailgate Parties Are Back!

They’re back! KWOS invites you to the biggest Tiger Tailgate Party in mid-Missouri!
Our Tiger Tailgate with Buffalo Wild Wings, Culligan of Mid-Missouri, Bud Light, and New Amsterdam Vodka starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of these sponsor locations starting the Wednesday before each home game. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get you ready for the big game.
You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.
See you there!
In Columbia
Buffalo Wild Wings: 505 E Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203
Culligan of Mid-Missouri: 1801 Commerce Ct, Columbia, MO 65202
Club Car Wash: Columbia Mall location – 2203 W Worley St, Columbia, MO 65203
Vaughan Pools & Spas: 300 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203
G&D Pizzaria: 2101 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203
Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center: 1701 E. Broadway, Broadway Medical Plaza 3, suite 101, Columbia, Mo 65201
Phyllis Nichols: State Farm Insurance: 1006 West Blvd N Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65203
Fringe Western Wear: 3310 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202
Farm Power Lawn and Leisure: 1702 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201
And be listening for ticket stop events with Southern Glazers each week!
In Jefferson City
Vaughan Pools & Spas: 1909 S Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Speedy B’s: 9318 Pleasant Hill RD Jefferson City, MO 65109 (Brazito)
Speedy B’s: 4404 Rainbow Dr. Jefferson City, MO 65109
Carrie’s Hallmark Shop: 117 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Big Whiskey’s: 627 W McCarty St Suite 1a, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Other Mid-Mo Locations
Speedy B’s: 300 State Road AE New Bloomfield, MO 65063
Speedy B’s: 115 W Simon Blvd Holts Summit, MO 65043
Speedy B’s: 13912 State Hwy B St Thomas, MO 65076
Graf & Sons: 4050 S Clark St., Mexico, MO 65265
Casper 66: 1763 US-50, Linn, MO 65051