When will the old houses on Capitol Avenue finally come down?

Why is it taking so long to either tear down or sell off the old homes on Capitol Avenue? Third Ward Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer blames the hold up on the owner of most of those falling – down homes …

As for the recent temporary pay raise the council approved for all city staff, Spencer is concerned if there will still be money in the budget to sustain it past October. Staffers got a $2000 hike and a one – time $2500 payment.