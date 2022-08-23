Will solar farms come to Callaway County?

Would hundreds of solar panels set up in the farm field next to your rural home be a deal – breaker for you? Callaway County Western Commissioner Roger Fisher says two firms are actively pursuing long -term leases with land owners to set up big solar farms near New Bloomfield, Guthrie and other towns …

Fisher adds that another concern is the tax revenue that the energy firms would be exempted from sharing with Callaway County. Opponents are also worried that the solar farms would hurt their property values.