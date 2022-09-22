22 Columbia-area employers will be at Thursday job fair

Mid-Missourians who are seeking a job or a better job opportunity have a chance this week to meet with about two dozen Columbia-area employers.

Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) is a primary sponsor of Thursday afternoon’s job fair at Columbia’s Armory on East Ash. REDI executive vice president Bernie Andrews encourages job seekers to bring a resume with them.

“We’d like to get as many individuals looking for jobs as possible. They will be doing on-site interviews there, a number of companies will. And we have a variety of companies from the city of Columbia, manufacturing, hospitality, University of Missouri,” Andrews says.

Thursday’s event is at the Armory, which is near the Boone County Courthouse. Mr. Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that 22 employers will be on-hand, including numerous manufacturers.

“Some of the manufacturers that will be there are Swift Prepared Foods, JM Eagle, American Air Filter, Dana Corporation, Kraft Heinz, 3M and Pepsico Quaker Oats,” says Andrews.

Thursday’s job fair is from 1-4 at the Armory.