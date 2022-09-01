45,000 Mizzou football fans expected at tonight’s game at Faurot

Mizzou athletic officials are projecting about 45,000 fans for tonight’s (Thursday) season opener at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 pm.

Traffic is expected to be very heavy around Memorial Stadium and around campus this afternoon, especially around rush hour. University officials want all employees who work in non-public-facing roles to leave campus at noon today, and to work remotely after that.

This does not apply to MU Health Care employees, who must report in-person for work.

There will be limited paid public parking in Lot R by Truman’s Landing starting at 1 pm. That is $35 cash-only. Tickets are still available for tonight’s game, and Faurot Field hill tickets are also on sale for $10 each.