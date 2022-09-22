About two dozen Columbia employers represented at Thursday’s job fair

Mid-Missourians have a chance Thursday afternoon to meet with numerous employers and do on-site interviews.

Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI), the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and other groups are sponsoring today’s job fair from 1-4 at Columbia’s Armory, near the Boone County Courthouse.

Job seekers should bring copies of their resume and be prepared to be interviewed. REDI’s Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that 22 area employers will be on-hand, including the city of Columbia, the University of Missouri and manufacturers like Swift Prepared Foods, Quaker Oats and Kraft Heinz.

Boone County Joint Communications and Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center are also looking for employees.