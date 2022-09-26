Additional improvements planned at Columbia’s Agriculture park; good turnout for fall hootenanny

The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) is planning to build a new welcome center at Columbia’s Agriculture Park near Clinkscales and Ash.

CCUA executive director Billy Polansky joined host Fred Parry in-studio this weekend on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.”

“If you’re standing in the parking lot and you’re looking at the pavilion, on the right hand side there’s a patch of grass, kind of triangle-shaped. It’s going to go right there, right next to the parking lot,” Polansky says.

The 11,000 square foot building is the final capital construction plan for the park. It will provide several purposes, including office space. Polansky and his staff currently work out of a classroom trailer.

Meantime, weather was perfect for Saturday’s harvest hootenanny in Columbia. The 13th annual hootenanny was held at the CCUA. The event is an annual fall celebration. Mr. Polansky praises culinary arts students at the Columbia Area Career Center for providing the meal.

“They make pulled pork. They make it, they smoke it all, they make their own bratwursts. They smoke, they make barbecue chicken,” says Polansky.

The event also featured live music, farm animals and puppies.

