American Red Cross has volunteers from central Missouri in Puerto Rico and Alaska

Two mid-Missouri men are among the numerous American Red Cross volunteers providing disaster assistance and critical aid to storm victims in Alaska and Puerto Rico.

American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas spokesman Joe Zydlo tells 939 the Eagle that a male Red Cross volunteer from Boone County is helping in Alaska after Typhoon Merbok, while a Red Cross male volunteer from Pulaski County is in Puerto Rico. The Red Cross cannot release the names of the volunteers nor the cities they live in, for legal reasons.

Typhoon Merbok has flooded homes and airport runways, and winter’s freezing temperatures are fast approaching. The “Anchorage Daily News” reports Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration for Western Alaska. The newspaper reports the typhoon damaged a 1,000 mile stretch of coast.

Meantime, Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to all of Puerto Rico. The Associated Press reports President Joe Biden says the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of the hurricane.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas responds to fires, floods, blizzards and hurricanes too. They aim to fulfill the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.