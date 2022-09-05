Listen to KWOS Live
(AUDIO): Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Boone County treasurer Dustin Stanton manages the county’s $100-million investment portfolio. Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed the Centralia businessman to the post this spring. Boone County’s current annual budget is about $94-million, and Mr. Stanton tells 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry that inflation is impacting the budget, specifically road and bridge. Stanton joined Fred in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table,” and tells listeners his priorities include transparency and accountability:

