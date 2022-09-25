(AUDIO): Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture executive director Billy Polansky appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) is a non-profit that operates out of two locations: Columbia’s Agriculture park and the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm. They operate numerous programs and they provide fresh fruits and vegetables to residents in need. CCUA executive director Billy Polansky joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” They previewed the Harvest Hootenanny that was held Saturday evening in Columbia, and discussed construction updates at Columbia’s Agriculture Park and why a new welcome center is needed at the park: