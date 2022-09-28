(AUDIO): Columbia Mayor Buffaloe discusses I-70 and new fire station on 939 the Eagle

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has proposed a $140-million upgrade at mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange, the I-70 and Highway 63 connector. One possibility is a diverging diamond, but no final decisions have been made by MoDOT. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” She emphasizes the project’s importance but notes the council has some concerns with the proposal, which she’s expressed to MoDOT. Mayor Buffaloe outlined those concerns on our program. She’s also voicing her support for possible new bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City, and she’s excited about the new fire station being built on Scott Boulevard in fast-growing southwest Columbia: