Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy reports the construction cost of a proposed 100-bed homeless shelter near Columbia Water and Light’s power plant on the Business Loop has risen from $11-million to $18-million. Murphy says backers have $6-million lined up from the state and are requesting $3-million each from Columbia and Boone County. He joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”: