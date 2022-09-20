Bernskoetter hopeful on special session and on Missouri Senate leadership race

Legislation that would have sent $325 checks to Missourians with an income under $150,000 has been removed by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The Senate could debate the combined new bills on Tuesday, and amendments will likely be offered on the Senate floor.

State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City), who chairs the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he’s optimistic a tax cut bill will pass.

“I don’t know that it’s going to look like what the governor called for. But I think we will agree that the state of Missouri has a lot of money right now, and the people know how spend it better than we do,” Bernskoetter says.

Bernskoetter also tells listeners that House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage) wants to rewrite the entire tax code.

Senator Bernskoetter is also optimistic that he’ll be the next Senate Majority Leader, which is the number two position in the chamber.

“There’s me and (State) Senator (Andrew) Koenig and (State) Senator (Cindy) O’Laughlin are running for Floor Leader. Things are looking good on my end,” says Bernskoetter.

Missouri’s current Senate Majority Leader is State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia), who’s running for Senate President Pro Tem. Bernskoetter predicts Rowden will win that race.