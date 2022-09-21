Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard.

Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”

Big Lots is currently hiring for its Jefferson City store, which will open on October 13. That’s a Thursday.

The new store will be next to Planet Fitness and replaces Best Buy, which closed its doors in Jefferson City in October after 15 years at that location.