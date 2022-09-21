Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Listen to KWOS Live
Big Lots is renovating the inside and outside of the former Best Buy on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City (September 18, 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard.

Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”

Big Lots is currently hiring for its Jefferson City store, which will open on October 13. That’s a Thursday.

The new store will be next to Planet Fitness and replaces Best Buy, which closed its doors in Jefferson City in October after 15 years at that location.

