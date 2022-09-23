Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout.

Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.

“Which is a World War II trainer plane. And these are authentic rebuilt open-canopy trainer planes that they actually used during World War II before sending our pilots over,” Swan says.

Veterans who want a free ride should e-mail militaryrelations@veteransunited.com. Tomorrow’s event is free, and free parking and shuttle transportation will be available at the Hitachi plant across Highway 94.

The event will also include a D-C 3 and lots of military vehicles.

“The (Missouri) National Guard is coming out with vehicles. Some local collectors are coming out with I think 14 other vehicles. So much, much bigger than it was last year,” says Swan.