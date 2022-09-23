Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

A World War II-era Stearman biplane at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport at the Veterans United Home Loans fly-in event (September 2021 file photo courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans community relations manager Chad Moller)

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout.

Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.

“Which is a World War II trainer plane. And these are authentic rebuilt open-canopy trainer planes that they actually used during World War II before sending our pilots over,” Swan says.

Veterans who want a free ride should e-mail militaryrelations@veteransunited.com. Tomorrow’s event is free, and free parking and shuttle transportation will be available at the Hitachi plant across Highway 94.

The event will also include a D-C 3 and lots of military vehicles.

“The (Missouri) National Guard is coming out with vehicles. Some local collectors are coming out with I think 14 other vehicles. So much, much bigger than it was last year,” says Swan.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer