Columbia city council denies Dollar General proposal

Columbia’s city council says ‘no’ to a proposed plan to build a new Dollar General store in east Columbia.

All six members that were present at the city council meeting Tuesday night voted against the proposal. Dollar General was planning to build a store on East St. Charles Road, near Lake of the Woods Road.

Supporters of the plan said the store would’ve increased shopping opportunities in that area. Opponents argued it would’ve created more traffic issues, and also pointed out that there’s already a Dollar General two miles away on Clark Lane.