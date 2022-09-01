Columbia College officials ecstatic about enrollment numbers

Historic Columbia College has its largest class of new students in four years. The college has welcomed 298 new students this week, a 20 percent increase from last fall.

Columbia College vice president Dixie Williams has high praise for the school’s admissions team, and the entire staff.

“We attribute it to several things … just a lot of hard work and effort to really develop personal relationships with students that have interest and then to get them to see Columbia College and the great value it has,” Williams tells 939 the Eagle.

The total enrollment on the main campus is now 829. Columbia College has also opened a new location at western Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster. Columbia College has been ranked as the third-most military-friendly college in the nation.

Ms. Williams says Columbia College is committed to offering students a first-class educational and co-curricular experience.

“Students are not just looking for what happens in the classroom. They’re absolutely looking for the whole experience that will help them navigate many things in life. The future and everything that they do,” says Williams.

Columbia College has also unveiled eight new degree and certificate programs this fall to meet ever-evolving needs.