Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton

Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here.

The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.

Governor Mike Parson says American Foods Group will create more than 1,300 new jobs with the project.

Meantime, Columbia business leaders and commodity groups based here are praising the decision to build the Wright City plant. REDI executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that this is one of the largest projects he’s heard of in Missouri.

“It’s going to be a beef processing plant. We have here in Columbia plants that make finished products, don’t do any processing itself. But it’s great to have that in Missouri now as a facility for our food manufacturing companies that are here,” Andrews says.

Governor Parson predicts the plant will generate a $1-billion annual economic impact in Missouri.