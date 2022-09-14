Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in; jailed without bond

A Columbia shooting suspect that detectives have been searching for two weeks has turned himself in. 50-year-old Jeffrey Tubbs turned himself in to the Boone County jail.

He’s charged with six felonies for the August 31 daytime shooting on Old Highway 63 near Westlake Ace that seriously injured another motorist. The motorist who was shot exchanged gunfire with Tubbs in the middle of Old Highway 63, with traffic in the area.

Columbia Police surrounded Tubbs’ apartment at the Greens on Clark lane after the shooting, but he had already escaped. Court documents indicate CPD found blood in the Greens parking lot and in Tubb’s apartment.

Tubbs appeared in court Tuesday for his initial arraignment and remains jailed without bond.