Columbia’s city council to vote on bus fare plan

You would be able to continue to ride Columbia’s city buses for free for the next year, under a proposal that will be voted on Monday night by the city council.

City manager De’Carlon Seewood is recommending approval of the ordinance, which would suspend transportation fares for users of GoCOMO for the next fiscal year. Mr. Seewood says GoCOMO has the ability to manage expenses with current transportation sales tax funding and with a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operating grant.

GoCOMO has been operating fare-free since the March 2020 COVID-related emergency declaration.

The council approved a similar ordinance in September 2021, using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Cares Act funding to pay for it. Those funds have been spent, according to a council report.

Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7.