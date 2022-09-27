Columbia’s fastest-growing area to receive new fire station

You’re invited to Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station in fast-growing southwest Columbia. The ceremony will begin at 3 pm at 6909 Scott Boulevard, which is where the new station will be built.

The multi-million dollar project is being funded by the 2015 voter-approved one-quarter cent capital improvement sales tax. The budget approved this month by Columbia’s city council also includes money for 12 new firefighters to staff the station.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Councilman Matt Pitzer and and acting fire chief Clayton Farr will speak at the ceremony. Construction workers have already been preparing the grounds for the laying of the building’s foundation.

The Columbia fire department serves residents in an approximately 68 square-mile area.