Columbia’s Treece to be sworn-in Tuesday as Missouri highway commissioner

A former Columbia mayor will be sworn-in as a highway commissioner this (Tuesday) morning at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has appointed Brian Treece to the state Highways and Transportation Commission, and the governor will be hosting the 10:30 swearing-in ceremony in the governor’s office.

Mr. Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 until this spring and says good people can work together to make great things happen. He cites the massive $240-million new I-70 Rocheport bridge project, which is underway.

Treece describes the Rocheport bridge project as a generational investment.

Mr. Treece tells 939 the Eagle that he’s excited about his new bipartisan and statewide role. He notes the commission is not just about highways, and that it also involves airports, railroad and mass transit. He’s also emphasized the importance of connecting urban and rural Missouri.

The state Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board that governs MoDOT.