Days could be numbered for Capitol Ave. homes

Many of those historic homes on Jefferson City’s Capitol Avenue are in even worse disrepair than they look like on the outside. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says the city’s consultant has finished up work on a structural study of the neighborhood …

The Council earlier approved potential demolition funding for some 14 – homes said to be in the worst shape. Many of those buildings that were allowed to fall into disrepair were owned by Barbara Buescher. Fitzwater admits that they average developer won’t invest thousands of dollars above the homes’ value just to save them.