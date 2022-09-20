Detention hearing set for mid-Missouri businessman charged in $27-million bank fraud scheme

A Jefferson City businessman accused of stealing the social security numbers of 104 people as part of an alleged $27-million bank fraud scheme will appear in federal court Tuesday morning for a detention hearing.

Federal prosecutors will ask U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie Epps to keep 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz detained without bail until his trial. Federal prosecutors describe him in court filings as a serious flight risk. Keilholz is under federal indictment for 52 counts for the alleged scheme. Prosecutors have also charged him with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA). He’s currently jailed without bond.

An 11:30 am detention hearing is planned at the Christopher Bond U.S. Courthouse in Jefferson City.

Keilholz’s alleged scheme involved $12-million in paycheck protection plan loans. Federal prosecutors say he has a significant criminal history involving fraud, forgeries, felony stealing and passing bad checks.