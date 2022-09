Look for major renovations at Columbia’s Jefferson middle school to be finished by August 2023.

The 112-year-old school is undergoing major roof, window and interior work. Jefferson Middle School was built in 1910 and its mission is to “develop curious minds into compassionate, connected citizens … one student at a time.”

The school is located on Rogers, near Douglass park. Columbia’s school board received an update on the project at this month’s meeting.