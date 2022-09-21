Federal judge: Jefferson City bank fraud suspect is a flight risk

A Jefferson City businessman indicted for an alleged $27-million bank fraud scheme will remain in federal custody until his trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. has ordered 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz detained until the trial, citing prior criminal history and criminal behavior while on probation or parole. In a scathing three-page order, Judge Epps describes Keilholz as a flight risk, noting his prior attempts to evade law enforcement and the use of aliases or false documents.

Keilholz is also charged with identify theft, accused of stealing the social security numbers of 104 people. It’s unclear from court documents whether any or all of those 104 people are from central Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say Keilholz allegedly stole millions of tax dollars in his scheme, including $12-million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). FBI agents arrested him last week in Jefferson City.