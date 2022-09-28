Four state tax cut bills to be heard by Missouri House committee on Wednesday

The Missouri House Budget Committee has scheduled hearings on three state income tax bills for Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City. They’ll also hold a hearing on the major tax cut bill approved by the Senate last week.

House Budget Committee chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) tells 939 the Eagle that today’s hearings begin at noon. Veteran State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) expects a bill or bills to be on the House floor tomorrow.

“If they get it moved through the appropriate committees, then we will bring up this Senate bill. And I think there’s three House bills that are related to tax cuts that are on the agenda. So we’ll be a little busy Thursday, but I’m sure we’ll get it done,” Basye says.

The Missouri Senate approved an approximately $1-billion tax cut last week by a 24-4 vote. Bill sponsor State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) told 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” last week that his tax cut bill would help everyone. Senator Hough will testify before the House Budget Committee at noon. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) blasts the Hough bill, saying it would blow a $2-billion hole in the state budget once fully implemented.

As for Representative Basye, he says the special session could extend into October, even if the House approves a bill tomorrow.

“I don’t know if that will be the end of the special session or not, but I doubt it will be because if we send the House bills over to the Senate and they change anything we have to address that in either (a) conference committee or accept the Senate changes, one of the two,” says Basye.

The full House returns to Jefferson City Thursday at noon.