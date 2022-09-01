Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game

Mid-Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of free Go COMO shuttles to and from Faurot Field for tonight’s (Thursday) Mizzou football season opener.

Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou fans will be able to avoid the cost and hassles of game day traffic and parking.

Free parking is available after 4 at the Armory lot downtown, where shuttles will stop every ten minutes starting at 4:30. The shuttles will also stop at Harpo’s, Shiloh and the Fifth and Walnut garage.

Go COMO will begin shuttles back to your vehicle tonight at the end of the third quarter. They’ll pick you up at Tiger Avenue and Hospital drive, near Faurot.