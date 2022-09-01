Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game

Go COMO offering free shuttles to and from Faurot Field for Mizzou game

This Go COMO electric bus is expected to run game day downtown shuttle routes to Columbia’s Faurot Field for the Mizzou season opener (August 2022 photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Mid-Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of free Go COMO shuttles to and from Faurot Field for tonight’s (Thursday) Mizzou football season opener.

Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that Mizzou fans will be able to avoid the cost and hassles of game day traffic and parking.

Free parking is available after 4 at the Armory lot downtown, where shuttles will stop every ten minutes starting at 4:30. The shuttles will also stop at Harpo’s, Shiloh and the Fifth and Walnut garage.

Go COMO will begin shuttles back to your vehicle tonight at the end of the third quarter. They’ll pick you up at Tiger Avenue and Hospital drive, near Faurot.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer